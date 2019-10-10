WWE News: Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns with major draft implications set for SmackDown

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.08K // 10 Oct 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns announced for WWE SmackDown

The 2019 WWE roster draft is set to kick off on SmackDown this Friday night, and the draft will continue on WWE Raw next Monday night.

WWE has just announced that Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns will open Friday Night SmackDown this week, with the winner of the match deciding which brand will get the first pick in the roster draft.

"Seth Rollins (representing RAW) faces Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown) in the opening match of this week’s WWE Draft episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and the victorious Superstar will earn the first overall pick for the corresponding brand," reads a WWE.com announcement.

The stakes are high for this showdown between former Shield members, as the Universal Champion squares off with The Big Dog to decide which brand gets the all-important first selection.

The WWE Wildcard Rule is coming to an end

As noted, the entire WWE talent roster, including current title holders, NXT talents and NXT UK talents will be eligible to move in this year's roster draft, and by the finish of RAW next Monday night, we will know who will be representing each brand in WWE going forward. The draft is being used to firm up rosters for both RAW and SmackDown, now that SmackDown has moved to FOX, and the Wildcard Rule will come to an end following the conclusion of the draft.

Interestingly, WWE.com has also published a new article revealing roster draft moves the site would like to see, and some of the picks include sending Braun Strowman to SmackDown, sending Daniel Bryan to RAW, Sasha Banks to SmackDown, and current IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to RAW.

Which brand would you like to see receive the first draft pick on WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow SK on Twitter and Facebook!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!