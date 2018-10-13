WWE News: Seth Rollins Wants To Face Kenny Omega In A Dream Match, Reveals Reason Why

What an amazing match this could potentially be

What's the story?

One of the superstars in this equation is the reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Champion. The other is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a professional wrestler hailed as the best in-ring performer in the world right now, by wrestling fans from across the world.

Seth Rollins was part of the ACE Comic Con in Chicago where he was asked which wrestler from outside WWE he would like to face. Rollins named Kenny Omega and received a thunderous applause from the audience.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is part of The Shield, the most dominant and well-known unit in sports entertainment right now. He's known for putting on great performances in WWE on a nightly basis and currently hailed as one of the best wrestlers in WWE.

Kenny Omega emerged into the spotlight after his series of matches against Kazuchika Okada that received praise worldwide from fans and veteran journalist Dave Meltzer. He is the current face of New Japan Pro Wrestling and the reigning and defending champion.

Both men are considered to be two of the best wrestlers in the world.

The heart of the matter

I would like to thank WrestleZone for the following quote. This is why Seth Rollins wants to face Kenny Omega down the line:

I would like to face Kenny Omega. I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that.

Of course, this match cannot happen until Seth Rollins moves out of WWE or Kenny Omega arrives in WWE. Rumours abound that Omega may be on his way to the company, but it remains to be seen if they hold any substance. Both men are key figures in their respective promotions.

What's next?

Seth Rollins will continue to make waves with The Shield for now. Could the two men mix it up down the line someday? If it happens, it will be a must-watch affair.

Do you want to see this dream match someday? Let us know in the comments.

