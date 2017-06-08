WWE News: Seth Rollins wants to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Rollins dreams of facing The Undertaker sometime in the future.

Will the Deadman rise again?

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Bandwagon.Asia to promote WWE's upcoming Live Events in Singapore, Seth Rollins spoke about his experience of sharing a ring with The Undertaker. Rollins even went on to say that he would like to face The Deadman at WrestleMania if he ever decides to return.

In case you didn’t know...

Following his decimation in the hands of Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, it was speculated that The Undertaker might have wrestled his last match judging by the way he left the ring.

In what could be the last time The Undertaker was seen in the WWE ring, the Lord of Darkness left his gloves, coat, and hat in the middle of the ring as he walked off. It was earlier reported by Ringside News that The Undertaker could make a return at Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

"I got to step into the ring with The Undertaker once in a 6 Man Tag Team in London. It was a tremendous experience getting to look him in the eye across the ring. He's an absolute legend, a first-ballot future Hall of Famer, it was very surreal considering our age difference but he could still put on a great performance,” said Rollins.

"Is the Undertaker retired? I don't know, the way he left the arena at WrestleMania33 it would look like it, but you never know in this business. If he's up for another match at WrestleMania I'd love to be his opponent."

Although The Undertaker has laid his legendary WWE career to rest after his loss to Roman Reigns earlier this year, it’s possible that we may see him again in the ring.

This is best reflected by Michael Cole’s Monday Night Raw commentary where he used vague phrases like “perhaps sent into retirement” when talking about Taker’s loss to Reigns. It seems plausible that the promotion has instructed the commentary team to handle the matter rather ambiguously.

What’s next?

The Undertaker looked in very poor shape and underwent hip surgery recently. However, there still lingers a cloud of uncertainty over his future until an official comeback is announced or he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Author’s take

Hulk Hogan and Rowdy Roddy Piper are classic examples of wrestlers who have undergone surgeries and made a comeback to the ring. WWE will be keen to keep the door open for The Undertaker’s return as well.

If he does return, it would be intriguing to see who he would be matched up against.