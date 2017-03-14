WWE Rumors: Latest update on Seth Rollins' WrestleMania status

'The Man' has still not been confirmed for the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

by Prityush Haldar News 14 Mar 2017, 12:57 IST

Triple H capitalised on Seth Rollins’ injured knee

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins was on Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI. The Architect came down to the ring just as Triple H was about to tear Mick Foley apart. Rollins cast aside the crutch and got physical in the ring against Hunter, giving the WWE Universe a taste of what is to come at WrestleMania.

Despite his in-ring appearance and the subsequent scuffle that took place, however, Rollins has not been confirmed for WrestleMania yet, according to Prowrestlingsheet.com.

In case you didn’t know...

Rollins was blindsided by Samoa Joe on the latter’s first night on RAW. Joe took down Rollins in a surprise attack and caught in in a Coquina Clutch. Joe also aggravated Rollins’ injured knee that had kept him out of action for the later part of 2015.

The heart of the matter

Rollins and Triple H traded punches on RAW in the closing segments of the show. This scuffle marked Rollins’ return to in-ring action, but this was not quite the athletic Seth that the WWE Universe is familiar with.

According to the recent reports from Prowrestlingsheet.com, Rollins has been cleared by the WWE medical staff to compete inside the ring but with some restrictions in place. As a result, Rollins may be in the feeling-out process before he decides to completely dive into the ring with his usual zest and make the match official.

Rollins got involved when Triple H was ready to take out the RAW GM Mick Foley after Stephanie hit Mick with a low blow. Rollins took to Triple H with aggressive strikes before the Game exploited Rollins’ exposed knee. Triple H put Rollins in a submission hold till WWE officials rushed to the ring to break the hold.

What’s next?

This story will be developing in the coming weeks. The two are scheduled to face off in a high-profile clash at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, which will cap off a rivalry that started when Hunter betrayed Rollins to help Kevin Owens win the Championship back in August last year.

Author's take

With WrestleMania just 20 days away, WWE need to get its act together on the entire Rollins-Triple H feud. The off-again on-again booking has prevented this rivalry from generating the desired amount of traction. However, if Rollins is declared fit to participate in a match at ‘Mania, he and Hunter can put on a spectacle, be it on the microphone or inside the ring.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com