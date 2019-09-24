WWE News: Several top matches confirmed for upcoming Australia tour; Finn Balor and Kevin Owens also set to compete

Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are both set for big matches in Australia

According to a recent report from PWInsider, the official match line-up for the upcoming WWE Australia tour has been revealed and as noted, the likes of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Charlotte Flair are all advertised to compete in marquee matches on the show.

Another top superstar who has also been added to the full Australia line-up is former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, who is being advertised for a singles match on the show despite being fired by Shane McMahon a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live.

WWE's last visit to Australia

WWE last visited Australia in 2018 when the company hosted the Super ShowDown pay-per-view at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a staggering 70,000+ people coming in to represent the Australian WWE Universe.

It was the first time WWE had hosted a show under the Super ShowDown chronology and the event featured 10 matches including a Last-Time Ever main event between Triple H and The Undertaker. The show also featured the likes of Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Australia's own Buddy Murphy, who won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Cedric Alexander.

The event also witnessed The Shield in action, as The Hounds of Justice were seen beating the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

Full match card revealed for upcoming WWE Australia show

With WWE set to make its return to Australia next month, the current advertised line-up for the show features several top matches including a Clash of Champions rematch between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan. The WWE Championship will also be on the line with Kofi Kingston set to defend against Randy Orton, despite the former being confirmed to put his title against Brock Lesnar prior to that. Bayley will defend her SmackDown Live Women's Championship against arch-rival Charlotte Flair.

In addition to it, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens will be marking his in-ring return against Daniel Bryan, whereas, Finn Balor is also set to feature on the show as part of an Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below is the full match card for WWE's upcoming show in Australia:

Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The Revival for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Shinsuke Nakamura w/Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

The Kabuki Warriors vs. The Iiconics vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan

Buddy Murphy vs. Andrade w/Zelina Vega