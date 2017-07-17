WWE News: Shane Helms comments on the GFW - Hardy Family issue

What’s the story?

Former WWE and Global Force Wrestling superstar Shane “Hurricane” Helms recently spoke to the Sheet Podcast. During the podcast appearance, he commented on the ongoing problems between the Hardy Family and Global Force Wrestling.

In case you did not know...

Helms was part of Impact Wrestling during Broken Hardy Era. He even featured on the Total Non-Stop Deletion segment as well. The former WWE Tag Team champion recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling when the company was rebranded as Global Force Wrestling.

Heart of the matter

Helms talked candidly about a string of topics during the podcast. When the topic of the Hardy Family and GFW came up, he mentioned that the Broken Gimmick was completely Matt’s idea.

“Creatively, especially in the initial launch, it was a hundred percent Matt. Jeff started helping, and of course Jeremy Borash helped them with his part of it. People that got involved, we all chipped in a little bit” he said.

He continued by stating that he helped to book talent for Impact and was just helping out without taking any payment for it. Helms then went on to bash Jeff Jarrett and Anthem for messing up the whole thing.

“And Anthem had shit to do with it. And Jarrett, Jarrett don’t have a creative bone in his damn body.” He added.

What’s next

The podcast gives an insight into the whole situation. As Helms was someone who knew what was going behind the scenes, his words mean a lot. While this might not have any direct impact, the fans now have a clear picture.

Author’s take

Matt Hardy not being able to use the gimmick that he came up with is still one of the worst things going on in the Professional Wrestling business. The possibilities of Broken Hardys in WWE are endless and it’s a shame that the fans cannot witness it. Hopefully, things will be sorted out soon so that we could witness the Broken Brilliance again.