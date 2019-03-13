WWE News: Shane McMahon addresses reason behind Miz attack; WrestleMania match confirmed

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 418 // 13 Mar 2019, 07:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane McMahon has his reasons.

What's the story?

Shane McMahon created a massive controversy at WWE Fastlane the moment he turned on his partner of the Best Tag Team in the World, The Miz. He has since addressed the reason for most of the controversy talking in front of the WWE Universe on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

On top of that, Shane McMahon also confirmed on SmackDown that he would be facing the Miz in a match a WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Fastlane 2019, Shane McMahon and The Miz were unable to come away with the win when they faced the Usos in a Tag Team Championship match.

The Miz was the one who was rolled up by The Usos after a diving move, which cost them the match. Following the match, Shane attacked The Miz, before laying his hands on The Miz' father, holding his jaw and forcing him to watch his son's beaten body.

He then choked out the Miz on the ground, his hatred for The Miz obvious for anyone who was seeing them at that very moment.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon told the WWE Universe that he was tired of being asked for things. He felt like he was always being used by everyone in his life, on screen and off the stage about how to get a promotion. He said that he was tired of thinking about everyone.

He then went on to say that he was not the best in the world because he had won a tournament. He was the best in the world because he had been born in that manner.

Shane McMahon said that he was now working on his own for what he wanted. He was going to do what was best for him, and for him that had started at WWE Fastlane when he attacked the Miz. He said that it felt good and liberating and that he would continue in that vein.

Advertisement

Moments later, the match between the Miz and Shane McMahon was confirmed to be taking place at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Shane McMahon will be facing the Miz at WrestleMania 35.

However, before that, the Miz might be addressing what Shane said on the very next episode of SmackDown Live.

Advertisement