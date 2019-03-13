×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Shane McMahon addresses reason behind Miz attack; WrestleMania match confirmed

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
418   //    13 Mar 2019, 07:40 IST

Shane McMahon has his reasons.
Shane McMahon has his reasons.

What's the story?

Shane McMahon created a massive controversy at WWE Fastlane the moment he turned on his partner of the Best Tag Team in the World, The Miz. He has since addressed the reason for most of the controversy talking in front of the WWE Universe on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

On top of that, Shane McMahon also confirmed on SmackDown that he would be facing the Miz in a match a WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Fastlane 2019, Shane McMahon and The Miz were unable to come away with the win when they faced the Usos in a Tag Team Championship match.

The Miz was the one who was rolled up by The Usos after a diving move, which cost them the match. Following the match, Shane attacked The Miz, before laying his hands on The Miz' father, holding his jaw and forcing him to watch his son's beaten body.

He then choked out the Miz on the ground, his hatred for The Miz obvious for anyone who was seeing them at that very moment.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon told the WWE Universe that he was tired of being asked for things. He felt like he was always being used by everyone in his life, on screen and off the stage about how to get a promotion. He said that he was tired of thinking about everyone.

He then went on to say that he was not the best in the world because he had won a tournament. He was the best in the world because he had been born in that manner.

Shane McMahon said that he was now working on his own for what he wanted. He was going to do what was best for him, and for him that had started at WWE Fastlane when he attacked the Miz. He said that it felt good and liberating and that he would continue in that vein.

Advertisement

Moments later, the match between the Miz and Shane McMahon was confirmed to be taking place at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Shane McMahon will be facing the Miz at WrestleMania 35.

However, before that, the Miz might be addressing what Shane said on the very next episode of SmackDown Live.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Miz Shane McMahon
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE SmackDown Preview: Big US Title match, Why did Shane turn on The Miz?
RELATED STORY
4 Possible directions for The Miz and Shane McMahon 
RELATED STORY
Why Shane McMahon and The Miz should win the SmackDown Live tag team championships
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for The Miz & Shane McMahon vs The Usos
RELATED STORY
5 Storyline advancements that could lead to The Miz vs Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown announces interesting segment with Shane McMahon this week
RELATED STORY
What if Shane McMahon never left WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 Predictions: The Usos vs. Shane McMahon & The Miz; Big heel turn? 
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Shane McMahon turned heel
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Championship match officially booked for WWE Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us