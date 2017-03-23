WWE News: Shane McMahon opens up on his current stint with the WWE

The SmackDown commissioner reveals how long he plans to stay with the company.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Mar 2017, 12:31 IST

Shane McMahon returned to the WWE in 2016 amidst massive crowd support

What’s the story?

Shane McMahon joined Jonathan Coachman on ESPN’s “Off the Top Rope” segment. Shane spoke about his return to WWE and answered questions about how long he would stay in WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Shane McMahon was a prominent face in WWE TV during the Attitude Era. He would often be seen alongside his father, Vince McMahon as they tried to cope with Stone Cold Steve Austin going against the corporation.

One of Shane’s most memorable matches was with his father at Wrestlemania X-Seven in a street fight, which he won after Linda McMahon interfered.

Shane returned to the company in February 2016 and competed at Wrestlemania 32 against the Undertaker for control of Monday Night RAW. Shane lost the match with ‘Taker but still managed to run RAW for a few weeks due to massive public support.

During the brand split and extension, Shane went on to become the SmackDown LIVE commissioner and has been at the helm of proceedings over on the blue brand.

The heart of the matter

Shane was confident about his current stint with the company. He mentioned that being in the WWE was infectious. He also stressed on the fact that it was the family business and his presence was necessary. Shane said that he would like to be a presence in the WWE as long as his body can support it.

Shane also attributed his current success as the SmackDown Commissioner to the fans who have cheered him along. He said that he would keep doing it as long as the WWE Universe was happy to see him work in the company. He also confessed that his kids were enjoying watching him on TV and added that that is a big motivating factor for him.

What’s next?

Shane McMahon is going to WrestleMania to face the Phenomenal AJ Styles. The rivalry escalated quickly as AJ Styles ambushed Shane McMahon last week. This week on Smackdown LIVE AJ Styles accepted Shane’s challenge for a match at Wrestlemania and Shane managed to get even with Styles when he drove an elbow onto AJ Styles on the announcer’s desk from the top rope.

Author's take

Shane McMahon’s return last year fuelled life into the depleted WWE product. WWE was plagued with injuries, drop in rating and a lack of engaging storylines when Shane made his comeback in early 2016. As Shane rightly put it, the Authority was running the company down to the ground.

Shane’s return acted as the trigger for the New Era in the WWE. He has managed to bring out SmackDown LIVE as the better wrestling show on the WWE Network and his presence will go a long way in consolidating the blue brand’s dominance over their red counterparts.

