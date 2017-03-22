WWE News: Shane McMahon takes an epic leap of faith on SmackDown

The stage is set for AJ Styles and Shane McMahon to clash at Wrestlemania 33.

by Prityush Haldar News 22 Mar 2017, 09:35 IST

Shane McMahon delivers an elbow drop on AJ Styles

What’s the story?

Shane McMahon gave the WWE Universe a glimpse of what is to come in his match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. Shane was on fire as he jumped off the top rope into the announcers’ desk to elbow Styles.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles started off SmackDown LIVE by reminding Bryan that he was still on the brand despite being fired. Styles then made his way down to the ring and accepted Shane McMahon’s challenge.

The Phenomenal One went off about how he would put Shane through immense pain and displeasure. Styles conveyed to the WWE Universe that he was the main reason for the success of Smackdown LIVE, and added that the blue brand would inevitably falter without him.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles waited for Shane McMahon at the parking lot with plans of assaulting him once again. However, Shane outsmarted AJ and was already inside the ring, calling the former Champion out instead. AJ Styles made his way to the ring and said that he wanted to apologise to Shane for his actions.

Shane would not stand for any shenanigans as he started swinging with both fists as soon as Styles entered the ring. Styles was caught unaware, and the action spilt out of the ring. Styles managed to grab the initiative before Shane countered with a suplex of his own.

Shane the placed Styles on the announcers’ desk and took a leap of faith from the top rope landing an elbow on Styles and breaking the table in the process.

What’s next?

This brawl has confirmed that Shane and Styles will settle their rivalry at the grandest stage at Wrestlemania in the Orlando Citrus Bowl on April 2nd. The Phenomenal One will finally have his match at the Ultimate Thrill Ride, Wrestlemania 33 against an unpredictable opponent in Shane McMahon.

Author's take

This rivalry has been building up ever since AJ Styles aired his grievances on Talking Smack weeks ago, saying that the top brass in the WWE was holding him back and Shane was a part of the conspiracy. The situation worsened after Styles was abruptly removed from the main event picture of Wrestlemania.

The Phenomenal One will now look to assert his dominance over the Commissioner in a giant clash of egos.

