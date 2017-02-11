WWE News: Shane McMahon to appear at the Madison Square Garden live event

Shane O'Mac and AJ Styles are listed as the special appearances for the show.

The money comes to MSG!

What’s the story?

As announced by the WWE, the next MSG live event on March 12th will see Shane McMahon make a special appearance. Also added to the card is AJ Styles, who for some reason won’t be wrestling at the show. This will be Shane McMahon’s first MSG appearance since returning to the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE announced the match card for the show that would see John Cena and Bray Wyatt battle it out for the WWE Championship in the main event. Apart from the WWE title match, a dream encounter between Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship also features on the card.

Here is the complete list of matches made official for the special:

– John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Championship Match)

– Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship Match)

– Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

– American Alpha vs. The Usos (WWE Tag SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

– Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

– Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Naomi

– Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

– Special appearances from Shane McMahon and AJ Styles

The heart of the matter

The MSG special has always been a stacked event and this one’s no different. The house show is a SmackDown Live event with the Lesnar-Owens match being the only RAW brand bout to be included. The reason behind it could be to increase the star power. WWE has always accommodated The Beast Incarnate in its MSG shows and this match against KO is by far the most anticipated one of the lot.

Shane McMahon being the commissioner of SD Live has to be in attendance at the show. The only thing that doesn’t make sense it to keep AJ Styles out of the ring. WWE has chosen to not involve the Phenomenal One in any of the matches, which frankly is a mistake.

What’s next?

Elimination Chamber is almost here and the dynamics of the MSG card could be altered drastically at the show. Bray Wyatt is the favourite to end John Cena’s short reign at the PPV in the main event inside the structure. Thus it makes sense that WWE booked the Cena-Wyatt match as the headliner for the March 12th show.

Sportskeeda’s take

The card for the event looks really solid and we can only hope WWE air it on the Network. The Lesnar vs. KO match itself is enough to entice the fans into tuning into the Network. It’s a dream pairing that has been on the minds of the fans for a long time.

The triple threat match for the IC title and the Orton vs. Harper matches are another possible show stealers in the making. Add to that McMahon and Styles’ appearances – who are rumoured to face each other at WrestleMania 33 – and you have a must-watch event.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com