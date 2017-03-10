WWE News: Shaquille O'Neal finally responds to the remarks made by The Big Show

Are these indications of the match being made official for WrestleMania 33?

The face-off during the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal

What's the story?

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently responded to the remarks made by his potential WrestleMania 33 opponent, The Big Show. Shaq told TMZ.com that he is not ‘fat’ as Show claims, but Pretty Handsome And Tall or ‘PHAT’. O’Neal also showed off his gut muscles in reply to the allegations that he is not fit enough to face the former WWE Champion.

In case you didn’t know...

Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal had a staredown during the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 32. That led to rumours of a singles match between the two at WrestleMania 33. Later on, Show challenged Shaq to a match during the ESPY Awards and the NBA legend didn't hesitate to accept it.

The heart of the matter

With WreslteMania 33 just around the corner, WWE has started to build towards all of its biggest matches. The bout between Shaq and The Big Show, however, still remains up in the air. This appears to be the case because WWE hasn’t been able to come to terms with the NBA Legend.

Meanwhile, The Big Show hasn’t given up on this match and has tried to do everything possible to entice Shaq to participate.

What’s next?

With three weeks left for WrestleMania 33, there is still a chance of the match being made official for the event.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Big Show has been associated with the pro-wrestling industry for over twenty years. His recent matches have proven that he is still capable of delivering awesome matches and appears to be in the best shape of his life.

We hope that the match with Shaq at WrestleMania 33 becomes a reality as the ‘World’s Largest Athlete’ deserves a final WrestleMania moment before retiring from in-ring competition.

