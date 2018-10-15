WWE News: Shawn Michaels lays out NXT stars at NXT UK tapings

HBK appeared at NXT UK

What's the story?

Well, last night's NXT UK tapings were certainly filled with drama, but perhaps the biggest thing that happened seemed to be in a dark segment that may not even be aired on WWE Network.

Shawn Michaels took over the role of referee in a match to try to restore order and ended up siding with Travis Banks and British Strong Style to strut around the ring after hitting members of faction Gallus, starring Wolfgang and Joe & Mark Coffey, with his trademark Sweet Chin Music.

In case you didn't know...

NXT UK is ready for its WWE Network premiere this week, but it hasn't been an easy journey.

Two years ago, Triple H announced the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, confirming that WWE was going global and that a new champion would be crowned at the event which would showcase the very best of the best when it came to UK talent, all in a WWE ring.

The all-new NXT UK show was announced earlier this year with Johnny Saint as General Manager.

The main Championship on NXT UK is the WWE United Kingdom Championship, currently held by Pete Dunne who won the title from inaugural champion Tyler Bate - but the pair are aligned with Trent Seven in the faction of British Strong Style, and this role has played out on NXT UK with the trio seemingly being set up as the top faction on the show.

British Strong Style!

The heart of the matter

Well, it's no surprise to know that Shawn Michaels is backstage at most NXT shows, so it may not have seemed out of the ordinary for the wrestler-turned-producer to be backstage at NXT UK last night in Plymouth.

After Triple H appeared earlier in the night to announce the new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships, many wondered what HBK's role may be after it was announced he would also appear at the tapings - but no-one would have predicted what came next.

The team of Moustache Mountain, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, teamed with Travis Banks to face off against Gallus, the team of Wolfgang and the Coffey brothers. However, two special guests would interfere when currently injured UK Champion Pete Dunne and Shawn Michaels would get involved respectively.

Michaels became the special guest referee and reportedly hit the Sweet Chin Music on all three members of the Scottish faction, much to the crowd's delight, before Pete Dunne took the mic and exclaimed, "We are NXT UK!"

The match seemed to be a dark segment and only for the house, so it's rare that it'll be seen on WWE television - but we have some crowd footage below.

What a great weekend of wrestling the @NXTUK tapings in Plymouth was. Cannot wait to see the best in UK wrestling every Wednesday! All topped off by seeing @ShawnMichaels hitting Sweet Chin Music live. Unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/E5aWCgfle4 — 💀 Pumpkin Spice Matty 🎃 (@MattyLockey) October 14, 2018

What's next?

Well, while this segment may not be on WWE NXT UK, it does provide a flavour of what we can expect to see when the show debuts on the WWE Network this week!

The new show will premiere at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, October 17th - just hours before NXT and 205 Live.

What do you think of Shawn Michaels' role at NXT UK? Let us know in the comments.