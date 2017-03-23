WWE WrestleMania 33 News: Shawn Michaels says that WWE asked him about a match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania

A fictional poster of Shawn Michaels vs. AJ Styles

What’s the story?

On the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Shawn Michaels told Roberts that WWE contacted him about a WrestleMania 33 match with AJ Styles.

The Context

What is already being considered as a dream match by many WWE fans nearly came true. Thinking that the Heartbreak Kid almost took on the Phenomenal One at the biggest night in wrestling gives fans hope that it could happen someday. This entire situation stems from a rumour that circulated near the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. A poster was made, which can be seen above, pitting Michaels and Styles at the show.

It was fan-made, but Styles commented on it with optimism and interest. There’s clearly subtle hints from both parties that they would like for this match to happen. Unfortunately, Michaels shot it down, just like he’s shot down multiple WWE comebacks.

The heart of the matter

He didn’t leave it for the fans to guess if he’d be back in a WWE ring. Here was the Heartbreak Kid’s reaction to the WWE’s proposal of a return match:

“I could’ve had that match, they did not have an opponent for AJ at Wrestlemania. I wish that man was here 10 years ago man, I really do.”

Michaels has already said he wouldn’t come back to wrestle Daniel Bryan. Now, that definitely won’t happen because WWE officials simply won’t let Bryan compete in their company. Fans still hope that changes, but it’s definitely not going to happen.

What’s next?

WWE fans aren’t going to like what is next, unfortunately. At WrestleMania 33, Styles will face Shane McMahon in a regularly sanctioned match. If they add a stipulation to their bout, it won’t be announced until SmackDown L on March 28. Michaels will continue to coach at the WWE’s Performance Center. While a WWE ring is close to him and the WWE’s asked him to come back numerous times, he is stubborn in his decision.

Author’s Take

From a kayfabe perspective, Michaels keeping his promise to the Undertaker is a fair justification. On the realistic side, Michaels is healthy enough for one more match. Styles and Bryan are formidable opponents. They’d love for HBK to return. WWE fans would love for Mr WrestleMania to return. The only problem is if the man we’re talking about actually wants to.

