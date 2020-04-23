Shawn Michaels and Diesel

The alliance of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez has put the NXT Women's Division on notice in the last few months. In a recent interview with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Kai said that Shawn Michaels wants the duo to emulate him and Diesel.

The team of Shawn Michaels and Diesel thrived on the big guy-small guy dynamic and HBK now believes that this is something that can be replicated by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The comparisons have been floating around ever since the two started working together and Michaels' seal of approval only shows how much potential the two NXT Superstars have.

Shawn Michaels is currently active behind the scenes at NXT as a coach, helping out his longtime best friend Triple H. So naturally, Michaels had some advice for the two up-and-coming NXT Superstars. When asked if Shawn Michaels has spoken to them about comparisons with him and Diesel, Dakota Kai said:

"Yeah! So he gave us ideas for our entrance and things like that. Everything I do to make Raquel look like this monster. And he gave us – kinda playing on him and Diesel when they used to tag and their entrance that they did – he kinda played on that by telling us to mimic some of the same. So … that’s cool!"

"That was definitely something where I was like, 'Are you crazy?! We’re literally Diesel and HBK. This is so cool.'"

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez's alliance so far

After turning heel by attacking her former tag team partner of Team Kick, Tegan Nox, at TakeOver: WarGames, Dakota Kai has found an able partner in Raquel Gonzalez to do her dirty work. Gonzalez made her presence felt in the match between Kai and Nox at NXT TakeOver: Portland when she helped the former register a win over her former tag team partner. The two have since been wreaking havoc together on the Black and Gold brand.

During the same interview, Dakota Kai also revealed an interesting fact that it was Triple H's idea to put the two of them together. Given that they have the backing of both Triple H and Shawn Michaels, one can only imagine the heights Kai and Gonzalez could soar to together and as singles stars in the future.