WWE News: Shayna Baszler meets her match as former NXT UK Champion makes debut at Full Sail

Shayna Baszler's vice-grip on the NXT Women's Championship may be coming to an end

Shayna Baszler's devastating reign

It's no secret that Shayna Baszler is a dominant champion. The Queen of Spades has bested some of the best performers on the planet. From Ember Moon to Kairi Sane to Bianca Belair, Baszler has taken on all comers and continuously emerged on the other side with her hand held high while her opponents lay broken and battered in a heap off to the side of the spotlight.

This summer, Baszler has overpowered both Io Shirai, the Queen of the Sky, and the HBIC Mia Yim, and it seemed that there was no one left to challenge her for the throne at the top of the NXT Women's division. With Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke at her side, it would be difficult to find someone with the ability to take on the Horsewomen.

Difficult...but not impossible.

Rhea Ripley vows to knock off Shayna Baszler

On tonight's episode of NXT, Shayna Baszler, accompanied by Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke, made their way to the ring to brag about their attack on Mia Yim last week. However, before they could say a word, a familiar sound broke out through the Full Sail Arena.

Rhea Ripley stormed the ring while Baszler and her crew stood mouths agape. While the Horsewomen are usually always ready to capitalize on the numbers advantage, it seems that something was holding them back from kickstarting that brawl tonight. And considering the kind of work Ripley was known for in NXT UK, that was probably a smart decision.

Baszler attempted to speak, but the microphone was snatched from her hand. Ripley didn't need to hear her speech, because she's heard it all before.

The Horsewomen quickly left the ring, allowing Ripley to bask in the cheers of the Full Sail crowd. The inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion may very well be the only one that can end Shayna Baszler's reign.