WWE News: Sheamus and Cesaro show excitement for Game of Thrones in a kingly way

The Bar is ready for Game of Thrones

What's the story?

It's Game of Thrones day, and the entire world is ready for the return of the beloved and controversial show. Two WWE Superstars are also clearly excited for the return of the show, for the finale that has been eight+ years in the making.

WWE's 'The Bar' Tag Team, Sheamus and Cesaro tweeted out pictures of themselves posing in quite the unique manner to show their readiness for the return of the show which has stolen the imagination of audiences all over the world.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus and Cesaro have been two of the most prolific wrestlers in the WWE for the longest time now. They might have been joined together while they were unwilling rivals by Mick Foley, but times have changed a lot since then.

Now, the two of them can hardly ever be separated, and they have been multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champions on both the RAW and SmackDown Live brands. Having wreaked havoc and rampaged around WWE's Tag Team Division, the two Superstars have grown into their roles amazingly well, considering that they had been thrown together as WWE had no other storylines for them at the time.

The heart of the matter

The Bar represented the excitement of the entire Game of Thrones fanbase quite well in their poses.

Both took pictures on the Iron Throne, with Cesaro taking a picture in a suit. Sheamus, on the other hand, went the whole mile.

The Celtic Warrior lived up to his 'Northern' roots, and took a picture in a fur coat, resembling a certain 'King in the North' if not for his red mohawk. He called himself a 'genuine wild giant from north of the wall'.

Game of Thrones comes to #CelticWarriorWorkouts today to get you hyped for #GOT tonight. A genuine wild giant from North of the Wall... he came South to bench 👉🏻 https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/yIMrf20vaP — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 14, 2019

What's next?

Game of Thrones starts in a matter of moments and will be telecast globally.

The Bar, however, might be seen as early as WWE RAW, as this week is the WWE Superstar Shakeup, with the destinations of no Superstar certain.

