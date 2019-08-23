WWE News: Sheamus has an interesting storyline idea for his return

Sheamus is not involved in a storyline right now

Sheamus has established himself as one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE since bursting onto the main-roster scene in 2009.

Over the last 10 years, “The Celtic Warrior” has won the following titles: WWE Championship (x3), World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship (x2), Raw Tag Team Championship (x4), SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Having also won the King of the Ring (2010), Royal Rumble (2012), Money In The Bank (2015) and competed at several WrestleMania events, there is just one major title that Sheamus is yet to claim: the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking to Edge and Christian on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, he made it clear that he wants to challenge for the title when he makes his return.

“There is one thing missing and that’s the Intercontinental Championship. I’ve won a load of trophies and titles – I got a lot in the very first half of my career – and then the two things that were missing were the IC title and the tag titles. With Cesaro, we basically blitzed five titles – four Raw, one SmackDown – in two-and-a-half years, which was incredible. That IC title is the next on the list.”

Sheamus added that he grew up as a huge fan of “Macho Man” Randy Savage during the Hall of Famer’s run as Intercontinental Champion in 1986-87, while he also wants to become a Grand Slam winner in WWE.

“It’s the one title I haven’t won. That’s the coveted prize for me, to join you [Edge] as the ultimate Grand Slam Champion.”

Where has Sheamus been?

WWE fans last saw Sheamus on television when he teamed with Cesaro and Drew McIntyre in a losing effort against The New Day on the April 9 episode of SmackDown Live.

Since then, Cesaro has been traded to Raw as a singles competitor in the Superstar Shake-Up, while there have been reports that Sheamus could retire due to neck and back injuries.

During his four-month absence from the ring, the Irishman has been working on his ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ YouTube channel, which shows him working out with fellow WWE Superstars and other people in the fitness industry.

Moving forward, it is not known when the four-time World Champion will return, but it is safe to assume that we have not seen the last of him if he still has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship.

