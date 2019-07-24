WWE News: Sheamus unveils new look and possible new role

What’s the story?

Sheamus has not been in the ring for some time now and is reportedly dealing with a condition known as spinal stenosis. While an imminent retirement has been rumoured, nothing has been confirmed so far.

The former tag team champion has now unveiled a new look and also teased at a new role in WWE. He has dropped his mohawk and posted a video of his new look while wearing a referee's t-shirt.

In case you didn’t know…

Spinal stenosis is a back issue that can put pressure on the spinal cord and the nerves within the spine. Edge suffered from the same and was forced to retire prematurely.

Reports in the past year have suggested that Sheamus' condition has not improved and that he might be forced to retire soon. The Bar was broken up in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up, and Sheamus has been off WWE TV for a long time.

There is no news on whether he will be returning as a full-time wrestler any time soon but Batista's quotes him were not indicating a return. Talking to Wrestling Sheet Radio last month, he said: “[Sheamus] is ready to go, he wants it, he's so hungry, he's in great shape. They're just not sure what they want to do with him creatively, so it's a very frustrating place to be.”

The heart of the matter

Sheamus has taken to Twitter and Instagram to post a video of his new look. He was wearing a WWE Referee's t-shirt as well, and his caption read: “New direction... Business in front. Party in back.”

New direction... Business in front. Party in back. pic.twitter.com/ACjWCWg3Ag — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 23, 2019

What’s next?

It looks like Sheamus might become a referee and announce his retirement from in-ring performances soon. Will it be on SmackDown Live tonight or will it be just a random guest referee appearance like Shawn Michaels is doing as a commentator on the show?