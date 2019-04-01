WWE News: Shelton Benjamin recalls legendary faction in an emotional tribute

Shelton Benjamin also attacked Seth Rollins recently

What's the story?

Shelton Benjamin is currently in WWE, although he has not been involved in any major feuds since his return to the company.

When Benjamin first came to the company, the situation was quite different. He had been involved in Team Angle, a faction consisting of Kurt Angle as the leader, and the World's Greatest Tag Team. Given Kurt Angle's retirement coming up at WrestleMania 35, Shelton Benjamin made an Instagram post thanking Kurt Angle while recalling his days as a member of Team Angle.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle has been on the Road to WrestleMania, wrestling in a number of 'Farewell' matches on his way there. He has faced and defeated Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, and Samoa Joe so far. He also faced AJ Styles, but interference by Randy Orton saw the match not reach a conclusion.

The Olympic Gold Medalist will be facing Baron Corbin at the Grandest Stage of them all instead.

Shelton Benjamin's early run as part of the World's Greatest Tag Team with Charlie Haas saw him working with Kurt Angle in the past.

The heart of the matter

In his Instagram post, Shelton Benjamin paid tribute to his former team captain, showcasing that he still had the gear from his Team Angle days. He said that he could not believe that Kurt Angle was retiring at WrestleMania 35. He thanked Angle for the best days in his career early on.

Benjamin then said that he was starting the chant early, and gave the hashtag '#ThankYouKurt'.

What's next?

Shelton Benjamin may not have the opportunity to give Kurt Angle the send-off that he wants, as Angle is set to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Post-match, Angle will retire no matter what the outcome.

Prior to that, however, Angle still has to face Rey Mysterio in his Farewell tour.

