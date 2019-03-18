WWE News: Shelton Benjamin to face WWE legend for the first time after 14 years at WrestleMania 35?

Introducing Brock Lesnar's Assistant Coach, Shelton Benjamin.

What's the story?

After being out of action for a couple of months, Shelton Benjamin returned to prominence on the most recent episode of Raw as he blindsided Seth Rollins and lost a singles contest against The Architect.

The Gold Standard took to Twitter and teased a potential match against Kurt Angle for WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

As revealed by Angle this past week on WWE's flagship show, the Olympic Gold Medalist will be hanging up his wrestling boots at the upcoming WrestleMania PPV.

However, who will do the honors of retiring the WWE Hall of Famer? As expected, the speculations regarding Angle's 'Mania opponent have been coming in from all corners. A host of names have been teased, some of which include John Cena, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre and of course, Shelton Benjamin.

While Angle has expressed his desire to face John Cena at the Show of Shows, he has also considered an up and coming talent for the lucrative match.

While it is widely expected to be the Cenation Leader, new backstage reports suggest that the WWE is still keeping their options open and it may not be the 16-time WWE Champion who gets to face Angle after all.

The heart of the matter

WWE put out a teaser yesterday regarding Angle's retirement match opponent, which had Shelton Benjamin's name amongst the six mentioned Superstars.

The former United States Champion posted a photo of Angle and himself with the WrestleMania logo in the background and teased a potential showdown with his former mentor:

Wrestlmania , guaranteed instant classic, and WRRRRESTLING!!!! I’m Game. It’s true. Let’s make it happen. #TEAMANGLE exclusive!! https://t.co/mBxziEJPjp — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 16, 2019

Angle likes the sound of it...

I’m game!!!! — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 17, 2019

Let's refresh our memories a bit. Under the tutelage of Kurt Angle, Benjamin made his WWE debut as part of the Team Angle stable alongside Charlie Hass in December 2002.

The faction split in 2003 and Benjamin would go onto have tag team success with Hass as The World's Greatest Tag Team. However, Angle and Benjamin did have a few singles matches on WWE TV after their alliance came to an end. They last faced each in singles competition on the Monday Night Raw episode of November 21st, 2005, which Angle won.

What's next?

Angle will announce his WrestleMania 35 opponent on the upcoming episode of Raw and it would be interesting to see if it does end up being the Gold Standard.

Which Superstar would you like to see retire Kurt Angle in his swansong? Mention your picks and predictions in the comments section below.

