WWE News: Shield member suffers a legitimate injury on Raw and it's pretty gruesome

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
29.57K   //    04 Sep 2018, 11:24 IST

Not the best of weeks for the Shield.

What’s the story?

Even though this week’s episode of Raw had some big moments, it didn’t well for the Shield as the Hounds of Justice were subjected to a brutal beating at the hands of the heels from the roster.

However, things went from bad to worse for Seth Rollins, who legitimately hurt himself during one of the big spots during the ambush.

In case you didn’t know…

The recently concluded show opened with Braun Strowman explaining why he formed an unlikely alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Ziggler and McIntyre too cut promos, berating the Shield while also putting themselves over as the next major dominant force in WWE.

This went on until the Shield’s music hit. All the six men began brawling and within no time, the entire roster was out by ringside. Chaos ensued and by the end of the segment, the Shield brothers were left with their backs on the ground with the heels standing tall.


As a result of the pandemonium caused, Corbin got Roman Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins arrested. In hindsight, that may have been a good decision has it would have given Rollins the time to recuperate from the nasty injury he seemed to have suffered after one of the spots went awfully wrong.

The heart of the matter

There was a spot near the titantron where Rollins was seen being tossed into the stationary police van. Rollins did crash into the van but also shattered the glass in the process, resulting in a relatively huge cut on his arm. The Architect was seen profusely bleeding after the painful mishap.

What’s next?

Rollins is one tough dude and we’re sure he’ll brush this incident off and will be back in action as if nothing were to have happened. However, back in the day, Goldberg was forced to sit on the sidelines for almost five months over a similar injury suffered after the Myth broke a limousine window with his arm.

Nonetheless, we wish Rollins a speedy recovery and hope the injury isn’t too serious.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

