WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura advertised for his first shot at the WWE Championship

Good times roll in for the artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jun 2017, 12:54 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura will get a shot at the WWE Championship on June 25

What’s the story?

WWE has announced the match card for the live event in Everett, WA on June 25th. The card will feature some of the top talents of the blue brand competing for the fans in attendance. A major talking point of the live event is that Shinsuke Nakamura is slated to have his first shot at the WWE Championship

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura made his debut on Smackdown LIVE on the episode after Wrestlemania. Nakamura started a feud with Ziggler and made his in-ring debut for the blue brand at WWE Backlash.

Nakamura won the match and was quickly moved to the top of the card. Nakamura was announced as one of the participants in the Money in the Bank match, competing alongside the likes of AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

The heart of the matter

The live event will also feature Kevin Owens defending the United States Championship. The tag team division will also be in action with the blue brand’s tag titles up for grabs. The matches advertised on the card are as follows:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal w/The Singh Brothers vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (for the WWE Championship)

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley

WWE Smackdown LIVE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Breezango

Top stars Randy Orton and AJ Styles are not advertised for the event. Both have the weekend off. However, Orton will be in Bakersfield, CA for Monday’s show. Styles and Orton are both confirmed for Smackdown LIVE in San Diego, CA.

What’s next?

The blue brand is moving head first into the St. Louis this Sunday for the Money in the Bank PPV. The event will feature the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank match. Shinsuke Nakamura will be competing against five other superstars in a bid to become Mr Money in The Bank.

The WWE Championship will also be up for grabs with the champion Jinder Mahal going up against hometown hero, Randy Orton.

Author's take

An interesting point to note here is that Shinsuke Nakamura will be going up against Jinder Mahal. While the card is subject to change, the fact that Randy Orton is not on the show suggests that the Maharajah will retain the WWE Championship this Sunday at Money in The Bank.

Championship titles rarely change hands at non-televised live events. However, Shinsuke being bumped to the title picture is good news for the fans.

