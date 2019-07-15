WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura captures the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules

Your new WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is shown posing with the title after defeating Finn Balor tonight at Extreme Rules.

What's the story?

Breaking news coming out of the WWE kickoff show for Extreme Rules, this evening as Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor.

The Artist defeated Balor clean with the Kinshasa knee strike to win the coveted prize. The WWE Universe wass in shock and buzzing all over social media!

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor have been feuding over the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the SmackDown Live brand. Nakamura scored a non-title victory over Finn Balor on a recent episode of SmackDown Live.

This ensured that The Artist would receive a title shot against Balor at Extreme Rules. The match was officially booked for the kickoff show.

The heart of the matter...

Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

This is Nakamura's first Intercontinental Championship reign. After an excellent, back-and-forth match, The Artist was able to put away Finn Balor with the Kinshasa. Needless to say, it would appear that the new IC champion is in for getting a push.

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor will most likely have a rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the very near future.

The two men will continue their feud and more than likely have a rematch between now and SummerSlam. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates as the story develops.

