WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella, R-Truth, and others drafted in the third and fourth rounds on Night Two

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 939 // 15 Oct 2019, 08:06 IST

R-Truth and Carmella

The second night of the WWE Draft 2019 continued on tonight's RAW. After the star-studded first and second rounds selections, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the third and fourth-round picks for RAW and SmackDown.

In the third round, the Red Brand chose the former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo and 'The Big Red' Erick Rowan. In response, SmackDown bagged the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Ali and Sami Zayn.

Former WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal was assigned to RAW in the fourth round alongside Buddy Murphy and the current WWE 24/7 Champion, R-Truth. The Blue Brand retaliated by signing Carmella and the former RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Current main roster scenario

Over the past year, R-Truth and Carmella evolved to be one of the most popular and entertaining teams in the entire WWE. But the cruelty of the Draft was once again showcased tonight and the duo will be in separate brands moving forward.

Their third and fourth-round selections suggest that RAW officials have their sight set on the Superstars of the 205 Live roster. SmackDown, on the other hand, looks to rebuild the Brand with some of the top-tier performers in the company like Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Robert Roode.

The WWE Universe is already aware of the havoc that Erick Rowan can cause and it will be interesting to find out how the RAW roster adjusts to this massive signing.

Updated rosters

After the fourth round of day two of the WWE Draft, RAW roster features the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Zelina Vega, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Aleister Black, Rusev, Humerbto Carrillo, Jinder Mahal, Cedric Alexander, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy and the WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

SmackDown now consists of the WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, The New Day, Ali, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Carmella, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan.

