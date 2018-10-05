WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura claims he wants to have better matches with AJ Styles

Nakamura wants to do it all over again with Styles

What's the story?

During a recent appearance on The Busted Open Radio, current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura opened up about his recently concluded feud with AJ Styles, claiming that he wants to have a better set of matches with the current WWE Champion in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Having previously faced-off against each other on just one solitary occasion back in New Japan Pro Wrestling, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura reignited their feud in the WWE earlier this year, when the latter won the Royal Rumble and challenged Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

After initially failing to capture the WWE Title at WrestleMania, Styles and Nakamura went on to wrestle each other on numerous occasions on pay-per-views and even on house shows as well.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with Dave LaGreca and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio, current WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura stated that despite having competed against AJ Styles on numerous occasions in singles matches earlier in the year, 'The King of Strong Style' remains interested in sharing the ring with 'The Phenomenal One' at some time in the near future. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Yeah, but still I want to wrestle him again. I think I can do more great matches. Wrestling on pay-per-view, wrestling on TV show, time is very strict. So, finally I feel like I got used to the WWE style. So, maybe next time, if I wrestle AJ, I can create more than before."

"I think I can do more. I feel like I finally got used to the WWE style. Maybe next time, if I wrestle AJ, I can create more than before."@ShinsukeN talks to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 on wrestling the WWE style and his feud with @AJStylesOrg.#SDLive #USTitle #NakAmerica pic.twitter.com/wXkbHHsIyr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 3, 2018

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura isn't currently scheduled to defend his WWE US Title at the upcoming Super Show-Down in Australia, which takes place this Saturday at the iconic MCG. However, with Nakamura seemingly on the verge of a newly ignited feud against Tye Dillinger, expect 'The Artist' to defend his title belt against 'The Perfect 10' at some point in the near future.

That being said, with Nakamura still interested in a match between himself and AJ Styles, could we potentially witness a Champion vs Champion bout in the near future?