WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura discusses the changes he's witnessed in WWE since his arrival

Nakamura is the current United States Champion

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United States Champion, but a few short years ago he was a newcomer in WWE and the company has seen a number of changes in that short space of time.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura was already known around the world before he was signed to WWE and went on to become one of the biggest stars in NXT. Nakamura is now a former two-time NXT Champion but has been unable to recreate the same kind of success on the main roster, since the United States Championship is the first title he has lifted.

Nakamura did win the Royal Rumble earlier this year and it was thought that he would finally go on to lift the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but this wasn't the case.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura recently spoke to NotSam Wrestling about the changes he has witnessed in WWE over the past few years when it comes to the company bringing in new talent from all over the world.

“NXT changed a lot, so wrestling changed when wrestling in NXT." he said via RingSideNews. Now a lot of newcomers and indie styles coming over and more Asians, and Europeans, and international-wise also- like a curriculum and schedule in NXT was changed. So everything is different.”

Nakamura turned heel following WrestleMania and has since been able to show much more character on SmackDown Live, something that he was also about to open up about.

“I liked changed because also so in wrestling also entertainment most important things is giving an impression. So changing to the heel gave a huge impact at the WrestleMania. So also now I feel comfortable as a heel because I can show a detail of my personality.”

What's next?

Nakamura is the reigning United States Champion and even though he didn't defend his title at Hell in a Cell and isn't booked to defend at Super Show-Down, he is expected to defend his Championship at Survivor Series in November.

Do you think WWE has changed a lot since Nakamura made his debut? Have your say in the comments section below...

