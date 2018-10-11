WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to Rey Mysterio's big WWE return

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current WWE US Champion

What's the story?

Following the announcement of Rey Mysterio's return to the WWE next week on SmackDown Live, current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura took it to his official Twitter handle and gave his thoughts of Mysterio's big return to the company.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year at the 30-man Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio made his WWE return following an absence of two years from the company.

Upon his return to the WWE, Mysterio received a great reception from the WWE Universe and was immediately back to his very best inside the squared circle as he performed all his classic high-flying moves, including his iconic 619 finishing manoeuvre.

The heart of the matter

During his time away from the WWE, Rey Mysterio has been competing a lot often on the Independent Circuit and for various global promotions such as Lucha Libre AAA and New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.

However, as confirmed by the WWE on social media, 'The Master of the 619' will be making his grand and much-awaited return to the WWE next week on SmackDown 1000 as the former WWE World Champion prepares to go one-on-one with current WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in his return match.

Nakamura, in response, noted on Twitter that a singles match against Rey Mysterio is exactly what he wished for, as 'The King of Strong Style' made his message loud and clear through the following tweet:

What's next?

Rey Mysterio's big full-time return to the WWE is slated for next week's episode of SmackDown Live, as he prepares himself to go one-on-one against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Crown Jewel World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

If Mysterio is indeed victorious over the US Champion, then not only does he books his place on a stacked match card in Saudi Arabia, Mysterio will also be likely to challenge for Nakamura's US Title in the near future as well.