WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura receives IC title challenge from unexpected Superstar

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 00:56 IST

Sami Zayn works as Shinsuke Nakamura's "liberator"

Shinsuke Nakamura has hardly defended his Intercontinental Championship on WWE television since winning the title from Finn Balor at Extreme Rules in July 2019.

Writing on Twitter, a fan pointed out Nakamura’s lack of title defences over the last five months and mentioned that fellow SmackDown Superstar Kalisto has the ability to have a five-star match with “The King of Strong Style”.

Kalisto responded by saying he would be willing to participate in the match, and he seemingly laid down a challenge by tagging Nakamura in the tweet.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Championship reign

Following his win over Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura went on to defend his Intercontinental Championship later in July against Mustafa Ali at WWE Network special Smackville.

WWE then abandoned plans for an Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam, so Nakamura had to wait until the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in September to defend his title against The Miz.

Since then, with Sami Zayn by his side, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner’s only televised title defence came on an October episode of SmackDown against Roman Reigns, who picked up the victory via disqualification but did not win the title.