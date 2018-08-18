WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura responds to rumor that he's leaving WWE in 2019

The King of Strong Style says everything depends on money

What's the story?

The 'Cheapshot' Artist finally captured main roster gold back at Extreme Rules when he defeated Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship. While it's good to see Shinsuke Nakamura with a title on Smackdown Live, his main roster run hasn't gone as planned, as he's failed to capture the WWE Championship throughout his many attempts.

Rumours began to spread recently about Nakamura possibly returning to New Japan, and Nakamura had a chance to set the record straight with Sky Sports.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble this year, calling out AJ Styles immediately after his victory. The WWE built the title bout between the two former IWGP Heavyweight Champions reasonably well, and many felt it was time to pull the trigger on the King of Strong Style. However, Nakamura failed to capture the WWE Championship that night, instead of turning heel after the match, catching Styles with a low blow.

Over the next few months, a new heel Nakamura repeatedly assaulted Styles and challenged for the title on a few more occasions, but was never able to beat the Phenomenal One. This left fans quite disappointed, and even though he eventually won the United States Championship, many felt he had been heavily underutilized since his main roster debut. Since then, rumours have spread stating that Nakamura's contract is up soon and that he'll be heading back to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura was asked if he was planning on sticking around. Nakamura said that moving to the US was a big deal for his family.

Moving to the US was a big decision for my family. It's a long time thing. There's a rumor that Shinsuke Nakamura's contract expires and he's set for New Japan. New Japan hasn't made any contact with me.

Nakamura went on to say that he'll probably stick around with the WWE for at least a few more years, but it all depends on the money.

What's next?

If Nakamura leaving or staying depends on the money alone, it's probable that he's not leaving the WWE. And considering the roster he's with on SmackDown Live, there are still some great matches and feuds left for the King of Strong Style to have.

Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his United States Championship against Jeff Hardy on Sunday, August 19th at SummerSlam.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura should return to New Japan Pro Wrestling or stick it out with the WWE?

