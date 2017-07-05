WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura reunites backstage with top NJPW Superstar

Okada meets Nakamura at this week's RAW in Phoenix. Is a Kazuchika Okada WWE signing on the cards?

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada are considered to be the best performers in the business today

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura caught up with fellow Japanese professional wrestler Kazuchika Okada, with the latter posting a photograph of their meeting.

In case you didn’t know...

Kazuchika Okada, who is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the sport today, presently holds the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura, who’d also earned a name for himself on the Japanese professional wrestling circuit, has been performing for WWE since last year.

The heart of the matter

Okada defeated Cody Rhodes at the G1 Special in USA this past July 1st, and was seen leaving this week’s RAW venue, the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 3rd.

Okada and Nakamura know each other very well, with both Superstars being amongst an elite group of Japanese pro-wrestlers who enjoy widespread popularity not only in the Land of the Rising Sun but in the US as well.

What’s next?

Shinsuke Nakamura presently performs for WWE’s SmackDown brand, and Nakamura is presently in a feud with Baron Corbin. On the other hand, Kazuchika Okada performs for NJPW and is the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Author’s take

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada are without a doubt two of the best in the business today.

Although Okada has previously stated that he will never work for the WWE, anything can happen in the professional wrestling business, and just like the old adage goes – Never Say Never!

In my opinion, Okada would be a great fit in the WWE, and should the company and the Japanese Superstar ever come to putting pen to paper, we’d most definitely be treated to an epic showdown between Naka and Okada.