WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his future in the WWE

What's the story?

Over the last few years, NJPW has become a major threat for the WWE. We have seen many great matches in both NJPW and the WWE as the competition is continuously increasing between these two rival companies.

With Superstars like AJ styles and Shinsuke Nakamura joining the WWE it seems like the rival company wants to resign some of their former employees as there were rumors buzzing around that the company wants to resign the current US Champion of the WWE. Recently, speaking with SkySports WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his future in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Before leaving the NJPW, Nakamura worked there for 14 years from 2002 to 2016 but in 2016, WWE signed both Shinsuke Nakamura and current WWE champion AJ Styles.

The famous Japanese Superstar made his debut on the NXT brand, whereas Styles made his debut at the Royal Rumble 2016.

Recently, WWE rumor mill was abuzz with the fact that NJPW is interested in resigning the current US champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

In a recent interview with SkySports, Nakamura himself talked about his future in the WWE and whether he has signed a new contract with NJPW or not.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Nakamura clearly said that rumors which are saying that his contract with the WWE has expired and the NJPW signed a new contract with him is not true.

Nakamura said that he hasn't made a new contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and he will probably stay in the WWE in the near future but it all depends on the money.

You can watch a clip of the interview below-

NAKAMURA'S WWE FUTURE



We spoke to Shinsuke Nakamura about his future in WWE and what it might take for him to stay... pic.twitter.com/SHX3LJlMPH — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) August 17, 2018

What's next?

In Extreme Rules, Nakamura became the United States Champion where he defeated Jeff Hardy. Currently, he is scheduled to face Jeff Hardy in a rematch for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. However, we can expect an outside interference from Randy Orton in this match.

