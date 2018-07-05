WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his transition from a babyface to a heel

Shinsuke Nakamura

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with Asbury Park Press, WWE SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura discussed his transition from being one of the most over babyfaces to a cowardly heel, which initially started in his recently concluded feud with WWE Champion AJ Styles.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since coming up to the main roster in 2017, Shinsuke Nakamura’s run on the blue brand of SmackDown Live has been full of ups and downs.

The former NXT Champion has certainly competed in some absolute stellar matches on the main roster, however he has simultaneously suffered several major defeats that have harmed his momentum.

Despite winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match, Nakamura eventually failed to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34 in his one on one match against AJ Styles, after which he subsequently turned heel on ‘The Phenomenal One’ by low blowing him and brutally attacking him.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with Asbury Park Press, Shinsuke Nakamura stated that he apparently feels pretty confident about portraying a heel and villainous character because prior to signing with the WWE, ‘The King of Strong Style’ was rather more familiar to all the heel stuff while competing under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner.

Nakamura also added the fact that all his created in-ring moves were when he was a heel in Japan and also pointed out the fact that his foot stomp move is basically created for teasing his opponents.

“So now also a lot of people (are) asking me, ‘So how do you act in the ring like crazy?’ but I think I don’t act, I just adjust. A human being has a lot of sides, like a kind of diversity, so it’s like a good side, a bad side, a crazy side, a normal side, like a man-ish side, a woman-ish side. I just pick, I adjust.”

What’s next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently scheduled to challenge for Jeff Hardy’s WWE United States Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

