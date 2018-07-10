Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura returns to action, facing AJ Styles on SmackDown Live

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
632   //    10 Jul 2018, 02:09 IST

Back to Square One
The Sixth Match in the Series

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura was on the shelf after getting bit by a police dog last week but will return to action this Tuesday against a familiar opponent. Nakamura will face AJ Styles on this week's SmackDown Live in their sixth match in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Nakamura and Styles resumed their feud from New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year at WrestleMania 34. The match leads to Nakamura's heel turn and extended their feud to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June.

The heart of the matter

WWE posted the following regarding the upcoming match:

The legendary rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura featured memorable battles taking place WWE Money in the Bank, the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, and The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Now, Styles and Nakamura will collide once again on SmackDown LIVE tomorrow night.

Despite receiving another match against the WWE Champion, this match won't have any implications for Extreme Rules due to new opponents being named for the two former NJPW talents.

Both Superstars have huge matches scheduled for this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules; Styles is defending his WWE Championship against Rusev, and Nakamura is challenging Jeff Hardy for the United States Title. Before they get to Pittsburgh this Sunday, however, they’ll have to write the latest chapter in their intense conflict.

Nakamura was supposed to wrestle on the July 3 episode of SmackDown but was bitten by a police dog from the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team prior to a live event on Monday, July 2.

What's next?

Most fans would've assumed the Money in the Bank match would've been the end of their feud, but WWE made the decision to return to the feud a lot earlier than expected. Hopefully, their next bout will be better than the majority of their matches in WWE.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles facing off with Shinsuke Nakamura yet again? Tell us in the comments below!

WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
