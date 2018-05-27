Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura trolls fan, maintains kayfabe outside the ring

    Shinsuke Nakamura is as witty as he is deadly!

    Johny Payne
    SENIOR ANALYST
    News 27 May 2018, 01:33 IST
    1.07K

    Shinsuke Nakamura is indeed a genius
    Shinsuke Nakamura is indeed a genius

    What’s the story?

    A fan by the name of AJ (@aj_autograph) has taken to social media so as to reveal a rather intriguing prank Shinsuke Nakamura pulled on him at a recent meet-and-greet.

    Apparently, Nakamura seems to be maintaining kayfabe outside the ring as well, as evidenced by the photographs put forth by the aforementioned fan.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

    In case you didn’t know…

    Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 33 last year, and performed as a face until his WrestleMania 34 showdown with AJ Styles this year.

    After coming up short in his bid to dethrone AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34, Nakamura turned heel by attacking Styles with a low blow—sending shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling community.

    The heart of the matter

    One ought to note that in this day and age, most WWE Superstars and professional wrestling performers from other promotions generally break character outside the ring—be it at fan meet-and-greets, social media or their everyday life.

    Nevertheless, a fan named AJ (@aj_autograph) has posted a couple of photographs of him with his WWE Pop! Vinyl figure—that features Shinsuke Nakamura’s autograph on it.

    Intriguingly, while Nakamura did sign the fan’s WWE action figure box, he also added his now-famous heel catchphrase “No Speak English” on the box. Fans can check out photos of the same below—

    What’s next?

    WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV on June 17th.

    The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Nakamura is likely to continue portraying a heel character on SmackDown Live in the days to come.

    Author’s take

    Kudos to Shinsuke Nakamura for maintaining kayfabe outside the ring.

    Younger performers ought to take notes from Nakamura’s commitment to his WWE character, which simply goes to show how dedicated and passionate “The Artist” is towards his profession. 

    Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

    WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
