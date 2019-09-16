WWE News: Shock attack on Seth Rollins after Clash of Champions main event

Rollins did not see this coming

In what was an exceptionally great match at Clash of Champions tonight, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated his former Raw Tag Team co-champion Braun Strowman to retain his title.

What happened next was both shocking and, oddly enough, kind of expected.

As Rollins stood at the entrance ramp, holding his belt up high in triumph, the lights went out and the familiar (and intentionally grating) sounds of the Fiend's impending attack began to play. When light returned to the arena, Bray Wyatt had the Universal Champion in position for Sister Abigail. The former WWE Champion hit Rollins with his signature move, and the lights went out again.

The Fiend wasn't finished, however.

When another spotlight hit the entrance ramp, The Fiend then applied the Mandible Claw - previously made famous by Mick Foley in his Mankind persona - to a screaming Rollins. The lights went out one last time and the show ended.

Fans were expecting an appearance by The Fiend at some point during tonight's PPV, most expected it to happen to whoever won tonight's main event. Reports had been circulating that Wyatt would be taking on whoever won the Universal Championship match at Hell In A Cell next month - something even Wyatt himself alluded to in his latest Firefly Funhouse video segment.

Nevertheless - and it's a credit to both Wyatt and the WWE production team - it was still shocking to see The Fiend appear as he did. That was a fantastic segment and a great way to end the PPV.

There's a good chance we'll get Rollins' thought on the matter on Raw tomorrow night, as WWE begins the road to the HIAC PPV next month.

