WWE News: Shocking result as King of The Ring favorite eliminated in round one

The WWE King of the Ring tournament continued on Monday Night RAW

The WWE King of the Ring tournament continued on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Heading into the tournament, Drew McIntyre was looked on as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. His physique and character captured the imagination of the WWE Universe, as they pegged him as the possible winner of the entire tournament.

When the match finally took place on RAW between The One and Only and the Scottish Psychopath, heading into the match, there was a moment where it looked like McIntyre might have cursed his chances of winning the tournament, as he sat on the throne.

Did Drew McIntyre just curse himself by sitting on the throne too early?#WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/tDhwxJ0Tup — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 27, 2019

Unfortunately, it turned out to be true.

What happened on RAW when Ricochet faced Drew McIntyre?

Ricochet and Drew McIntyre had one of the best matches of the King of the Ring tournament so far. With Ricochet's pace and Drew McIntyre's incredibly hard-hitting offense, the WWE Universe was spoilt by some of the best action on RAW.

Things would soon take a turn.

Ricochet managed to stop Drew McIntyre from advancing in the tournament as he managed to land a 630-Splash on the Scottish Psychopath. It was enough and Ricochet advanced to the next round, while McIntyre sat, shocked by a loss that he had not been expecting, and one he possibly brought on himself by being too sure.

The King of the Ring tournament so far

The King of the Ring tournament is moving along well.

So far, Samoa Joe, Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Elias, and Andrade have advanced to the Quarter Finals.

With three first-round matches still left, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Ali, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin, all have the chance to advance to the next round as well.

Tonight on RAW, we will see The Miz face Baron Corbin in the next tournament match.

