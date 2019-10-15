WWE News: Shocking Shelton Benjamin statistic revealed following Monday Night RAW

Shelton Benjamin lost his match against Ricochet last night on RAW

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was the final night of the 2019 WWE Draft and saw a number of huge names moved over to RAW, including Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Shelton Benjamin.

The former Tag Team Champion was moved over to RAW for the first time since his return to WWE back in 2016 and took on Ricochet in his debut match, a match that he later lost. Benjamin is considered to be a veteran in WWE right now since he has been part of the company on and off for almost two decades. That being said, it hasn't been an easy two decades for the man who was once seen as The Gold Standard since there was quite an incredible statistic revealed about the star following his loss this week on Monday Night RAW.

A decade without an accolade

According to the statistic that was released on Twitter by WWE Stats and Info, Shelton Benjamin hasn't won a match on WWE's RAW brand since 2006. This means that the former champion has gone more than 13 years without having his hand raised following any kind of match on the red brand.

Tonight’s loss to @KingRicochet was the 12th straight time that @Sheltyb803 came up short in a Singles Match on #RAW.



In his last 17 one-on-one matches on the red brand, his only victory was a 2006 quick victory over Super Crazy. #WWEDraft — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) October 15, 2019

Of course, Benjamin did leave WWE back in 2010 and didn't return until the Draft back in 2016, so this means that he went more than six years outside of WWE before he was called back to SmackDown Live under Shane McMahon's control. The last time Benjamin picked up a win on RAW was when he and Charlie Haas were called The World's Greatest Tag Team and the group later disbanded when he joined ECW.

Do you think this is a harrowing statistic for Benjamin to have? Have your say in the comments section below...