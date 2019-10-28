WWE News: Shorty G talks his recent success; pitching ideas to Vince McMahon

Shorty G

WWE Superstar Shorty G was recently featured in a Sports Illustrated interview where he discussed pitching ideas to Vince McMahon, the changes in his gimmick, how several wrestlers helped him backstage, and a lot more.

Support from The Miz

Shorty G has been a multi-time Tag Team Champion but he is yet to prosper as a singles performer on the main roster. While discussing his success in the recent times, Shorty G revealed how The Miz guided him and helped him to work on his character.

Miz is someone who has helped me a lot. He started giving me ideas and explained why a lot of my really serious ideas weren't working. I started to understand his vision, and now I'm off and running with this new character. I'm going to have a great time with it and I can't wait to sink my teeth into it.

Relation with Vince McMahon

As mentioned earlier, Shorty G is yet to win a singles championship in WWE. In the interview, he discussed how he used to put up different ideas to the Chairman, Vince McMahon, to improve his gimmick.

Vince [McMahon] finally realized, after me coming into his office over and over, listening to vignettes I created at home and reading pitches I wrote, that I'm not going away.

Shorty G has held numerous tag titles with Jason Jordan. When Jordan had left for RAW in 2017, G was left with no other option but to rebuild his character as a singles talent. He disclosed how he didn't give up and continued to try different angles to make his gimmick a success.

They didn't necessarily run with a lot of those ideas, but it showed them they've got a guy who is hungry and ready to make an impact.

From Chad Gable to Shorty G

Owing to his feud with King Corbin from this year's King of the Ring, the WWE Universe witnessed the transformation of Chad Gable to Shorty Gable and eventually to Shorty G. Although some fans have criticized the change in his persona, G is very confident about his character and he believes it will be a hit. He also commented on why his promo from last week's SmackDown connected well with the audience.

The key is to take advantage when given the opportunity. Right before I went out last week to do the Shorty G promo, Bruce Prichard told me to make it my own and feel it. That promo, I felt it very deeply. The height thing is a message about overcoming whatever people believe are your shortcomings. Everybody can identify with that.

That's an area, Chad Gable, up to this point, had been missing. Now you know what he stands for and what he means. Last Friday was the very first step in that process, and it's only going to get bigger.

