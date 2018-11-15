×
WWE News: Ronda Rousey fires back at Becky Lynch and Charlotte

Brandon Ewing
News
471   //    15 Nov 2018, 12:50 IST

Ronda Rousey has hit right back at Becky Lynch and issued a warning to Charlotte
Ronda Rousey has hit right back at Becky Lynch and issued a warning to Charlotte

What’s the story?

As if things couldn't get any more heated, Ronda Rousey has fired back at Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair with a bold statement to both women. The hullabaloo which started as a result of SmackDown Live women's division invading RAW overflowed on to social media where it has been a constant war or words from women of the rosters of both the shows.

In case you didn’t know…

Things have dramatically changed on this wild and bumpy ride heading into the Survivor Series. This past Monday on RAW, Becky Lynch led an invasion in which the SmackDown Live Superstars attacked the RAW Superstars. During the midst of this raid, Nia Jax delivered a stiff punch to Becky Lynch, causing her to bleed profusely from her nose.

WWE medical examiners would later determine that Becky Lynch suffered a broken nose and a severe concussion. Therefore, Becky Lynch will not be able to compete against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, this Sunday.

The heart of the matter

On SmackDown Live, Tuesday night, Becky Lynch was given the opportunity to choose her replacement.

With Becky Lynch choosing her rival and former friend Charlotte Flair to take her place, it didn't take long for Ronda Rousey to respond. The RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter and Instagram to fire back on the SmackDown Live Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair with a bold statement.

View this post on Instagram

@beckylynchwwe Sucker punched? I’m gunna skip past the blatant hypocrisy of the chick who literally ambushed me with my pants down in the locker room and hit me with a chair while my back was turned complaining about getting blindsided and point out something else extremely obvious. You were punching Nia in the back of the head and she turned around and laid you out with one half closed fist. 🤔 You had the jump on all of us at #Raw and walked out with a broken face and a severe concussion acting like you’re the biggest badass on earth. And the next day YOU backed out of our match. That’s some #BackwardsBullshitBecky We both know you came to Raw looking for a reason to back out. Keep clutching your Dr’s note, in the meantime I’ll be proving to the world @charlottewwe bleeds red just like everyone else. #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

The rivalry between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair continues to heat up heading into Survivor Series.

What’s next?

Becky Lynch is out. Charlotte Flair is in. This Sunday night, we will find out who is superior. "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will be representing the RAW Brand as the Women's Champion. Charlotte Flair will represent SmackDown Live. Will we see Becky Lynch in the corner of Charlotte Flair, this Sunday?

Can "The Queen" topple "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" to give Rousey her first loss in the WWE? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
