WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart makes her NXT TV debut

Published Dec 26, 2019

Shotzi Blackheart put on an impressive performance in her TV debut

After we witnessed former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory making his NXT TV debut tonight, another EVOLVE alumnus Shotzi Blackheart also made her NXT debut on tonight's taped Christmas special episode against Bianca Belair. Blackheart made her non-televised debut for NXT back on December 5 in an all-women's live event show against Chelsea Green.

Apart from EVOLVE, Blackheart has competed for other promotions such as Impact Wrestling, SHINE Wrestling, SHIMMER, and Bar Wrestling among others.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bianca Belair

Since WWE and EVOLVE Wrestling now have a working relationship, wrestlers from both companies often make an appearance on each other's shows. It was in October during EVOLVE 137 that Shotzi Blackheart was offered a contract by NXT General Manager William Regal.

The former SHINE Nova Champion took on The EST of NXT in a gripping match. Belair started the match by taunting the newest Superstar but Blackheart was having none of it and hit her back.

Blackheart had her moments during the match. At one point she delivered a splash on the corner and followed it up with a reverse Slingblade which got her a massive pop from the NXT Universe.

But, in the end, Belair bested Blackheart by pinning her with the KOD.