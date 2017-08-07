WWE News: Simon Gotch shoots on Khali's poor hygiene

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch recently sat down with the folks at RF Video, for an interview. During his interview, there were several topics discussed regarding his tenure with the company and in one segment, Gotch talked about his relationship with The Great Khali and one of Khali's biggest "flaws."

In case you didn't know...

Simon Gotch worked with WWE as one-half of the tag team known as The Vaudevillains. Hee was released in April of this year, in what is believed to be a mutual agreement between him and WWE officials.

Simon also had to deal with the fact that his contract included a 90-day non-compete clause, which recently expired.

Simon is back on the independent scene with his new ring name, Simon Grimm.

The heart of the matter

RF Video is a popular media company, specializing in wrestling videos and other related merchandise, including replica title belts.

During one of RF Video's shoot's, Simon Gotch was their special guest and during the interview, Simon discussed a wide variety of topics, mostly about his time with WWE. At one point, The Great Khali was mentioned, and according to Simon, Khali had a terrible problem with his hygiene. Gotch went on to say:

"Shall we say, he didn't have the greatest hygiene. Khali would leave raw chicken laying around and he would pee in the shower. I mean he would piss in the shower and walk away....."

To watch more of the interview, click on the video below.

What's next?

Now that Simon has completed the 90-day non-compete time, he has a packed schedule of wrestling events and seminars all around the world.

Author's take

Hearing this about Khali doesn't really surprise me for whatever reason.I can picture him walking into the bathroom and taking a leak in the tub, instead of the toilet. Why, because toilets are boring, live on the edge a little!

It looks like Simon is back to the indie grind, which is where he seems to be happiest. Sometimes money and the bright lights aren't for everyone. Personally, I hated to see Simon go, but I am happy to see him doing well.