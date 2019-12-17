WWE News: Sin Cara reveals new name following his release

Sin Cara was recently released from WWE, and has just revealed his new name on his social media handles

Recently released WWE Superstar Sin Cara seems to have gotten a new name if his Twitter and Instagram handles are any indication. Sin Cara has changed his name on both the handles to 'Cinta De Oro', as can be seen in his latest tweet and Instagram post below:

For those wondering, Cinta De Oro, translated to English, is "Gold Ribbon".

De Oro made waves on the Pro Wrestling scene for years on end, before bagging an opportunity with WWE in late 2009. After a brief stint in Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory, Sin Cara was promoted to the main roster in 2011, where he defeated Tyson Kidd in his debut match. Later in his career, Sin Cara formed a tag team with Kalisto, and the duo began calling themselves "The Lucha Dragons".

Back in November, De Oro requested his release from WWE. He added that he's grateful for the opportunities that WWE gave him, but wanted to grow his career somewhere else. He was released from the promotion on December 8. He made an appearance in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's annual Guerra de Titanes event on December 14.