WWE News: 4-time Women's Champion says she misses Vince McMahon

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 09:15 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks recently posted an incredibly heartfelt tweet via her official Twitter handle, directed towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Banks stated that she misses Mr. McMahon, and followed it up with a "face throwing a kiss" emoji. Banks then thanked Mr. McMahon for giving her a platform to shine. Check out Banks' tweet below:

Miss you Vinny 😘 @VinceMcMahon thank you for the platform to do all these amazing things. #ThankYouVince — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 16, 2019

Banks took a long break after her Women's Tag Team title loss at WrestleMania 35 back in April. She made her return on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW. The return saw Banks turning heel and revealing a new look, consisting of blue hair. Banks got into a feud with Becky Lynch immediately, but failed to capture the RAW Women's title from "The Man". One thing the fans have been noticing ever since Banks came back is the fact that she has mentioned Mr. McMahon on several occasions in her tweets.

Banks has thanked Mr. McMahon on Twitter multiple times over the past few months, and even listed the reasons why she is thankful to him. Mr. McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE TV lately, and it seems like this could be the reason Banks decided to let him know that she misses the boss.