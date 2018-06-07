WWE News: Sin Cara sends a warning message to Andrade "Cien" Almas

Sin Cara is definitely not someone whom you'd want to mess with!

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 07 Jun 2018, 02:30 IST 258 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sin Cara

What’s the story?

Following the conclusion of this week’s edition of SmackDown Live, Sin Cara took it to his Twitter handle and sent out a warning to the blue brand’s newest superstar, Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know...

Andrade “Cien” Almas was initially drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and on his debut match on the main roster, Almas reigned supreme over a local talent.

However, on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, the former NXT Champion was involved in a backstage interaction with fellow Mexican Sin Cara.

The heart of the matter

As noted, on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Sin Cara was interviewed backstage by Dasha Fuentes, as the masked luchador seemingly explained his relationship with SmackDown’s newest superstar in the form of Andrade "Cien" Almas.

However, after a few moments into the interview, Sin Cara was confronted by Almas’ valet Zelina Vega, who apparently served as a distraction for ‘El Idolo’, allowing Almas to subsequently ambush Sin Cara from behind and brutally attack him backstage.

Following the aftermath of this cowardly attack from Almas, Sin Cara eventually took it to the social media in order to raise his voice towards ‘El Idolo’s’ latest spiritless act, as the former claimed that he’d rather have an enemy that is willing to slap him in the face, instead of a friend who’d rather stab him in the back.

Better to have an enemy that slaps you in the face, than a friend that stabs you in the back! 😡



I may wear a mask but you are the one ☝🏼 that is two faced! I didn’t lose a friend, I just realized I never had one! This is far from over Andrade! 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼#Enemigos 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/v3nxAqUer5 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 6, 2018

Furthermore, Sin Cara also labeled Almas a ‘two-face’ and said that he has now realized that the former CMLL star was never his friend, to begin with.

In response to Sin Cara’s tweet, Almas also posted the following on his Twitter and apparently seems to be in a very confident mood ahead of next week.

See you next week!! Yo no tengo amigos!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/A0nP5bQSMl — Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) June 6, 2018

What’s next?

This is just the beginning of a heated rivalry between Andrade "Cien" Almas and Sin Cara on the blue brand and we can definitely expect the two men to square-off in a few matches down the line on the main roster.

Who do you think will come out on top in this feud? Tell us in the comments below!