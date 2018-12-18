×
WWE News: Six NXT Superstars confirmed for main roster call-ups

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    18 Dec 2018, 08:03 IST

Some NXT Superstars are on their way to the main roster
What's the story?

Tonight's WWE RAW kicked off with Vince McMahon making his return to RAW, to be joined in the ring by Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H - who confirmed that we'll be seeing new faces and new Superstars in WWE very soon.

Well, we now know six NXT Superstars who will be joining the main roster very soon, in Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, EC3, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's edition of WWE Raw got off to a monumental start when Vince McMahon made his return to television after a lengthy absence to shake up the company - and while the announcement made was incredibly vague, it's already thrown up some interesting news!

Vince was joined by his daughter Stephanie, son Shane and son-in-law Triple H, and they confirmed that WWE will be undergoing huge changes, with the WWE Universe being handed the power as the four of them take back control of Raw and SmackDown.

While there's no specific news on what this entails, it was confirmed that "new faces" would be a huge feature going forward.

The heart of the matter

WWE tonight confirmed that six NXT Superstars will soon be debuting on the main roster, with a video package shown for each on RAW to introduce them to the WWE Universe.

The six Superstars coming to WWE soon are the already teased Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, EC3, the tag team of Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross - who competed on the UK edition of SmackDown Live against Becky Lynch.

What's next?

While there's no news yet on a timeframe of when we may see the six Superstars or what brands they'll be debuting on, there's no doubt we'll find out very soon.

Are you happy with the call-ups? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
