WWE News: SmackDown gets a boost in ratings

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Dec 2019, 01:03 IST

The Big Dog was humiliated on SmackDown

This week's SmackDown featured less in-ring match-ups but helped in the advancement of storylines heading into TLC. The show efficiently set up a feud with Bray Wyatt and The Miz and now the two will face off at the upcoming pay-per-view. It also featured The Revival winning a fatal 4-way elimination tag team match to become the #1 contenders for The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Lacey Evans continued her rivalry with Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley but the duo gained the upper hand on this week's event. WWE SmackDown also had a hilarious segment where Drake Maverick got beaten up by Elias for trying to flirt with Dana Brooke.

The main event of the episode saw Roman Reigns defeat Dolph Ziggler despite King Corbin attempting to interrupt. However, the post-match beatdown and humiliation of The Big Dog at the hands of Corbin and his crew attracted some negative reactions from the WWE Universe.

Friday Night SmackDown ratings

According to a report from Wrestlinginc, the latest episode of SmackDown garnered an average of 2.446 million viewers. While the first-hour drew 2.536 million, the second hour of the show got only 2.356 million viewers.

The numbers point out that the viewership increased by 5.2% from the previous episode, as it had attracted only 2.325 million viewers. This week's show of the Blue brand earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #2 for Friday night following the College Football: Oregon vs. Utah game.

With the upcoming edition set to be the go-home show for TLC, the viewership numbers of SmackDown can be expected to rise.