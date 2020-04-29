The SmackDown hacker is making the most of Twitter

For the past few months, SmackDown has been sporadically held hostage by a mysterious hacker. He/she would join Twitter last week, which threw up more questions than answers - and now there's been more strange activity.

After several months of wondering and many theories about who the hacker maybe - including one from myself back in February - the storyline is most definitely now starting to progress at an alarming rate. It would seem like the mysterious figure is now making the most of social media!

The bio and co-ordinates for the #SmackDown hacker have changed. pic.twitter.com/UwXpEyaWjJ — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 28, 2020

Last week, when the account appeared, the location section of the account would provide a set of coordinates of which a quick Google would locate to New Mexico, and a place - rather unusually - called Truth or Consequences.

Well, those co-ordinates have now changed to a location in Iowa, USA, called Last Chance!

In six days, we’ve gone from Truth or Consquences to Last Chance.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fJbEKy6HRX — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 28, 2020

The bio for the hacker would also chance to, "Redemption. How predictable", with the hacker issuing a new video, with "You have one new message" appearing in the style of an answer machine, before the hacker says, "The message will be delivered and the truth will be heard."

You can watch the clip below.