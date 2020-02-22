Hidden message behind SmackDown static revealed? [Opinion]

What's the hidden message?

Last week's SmackDown saw the debut of some "technical issues" that saw random static appear on the screen in key segments of the show. Well, this week's went up a notch, with some very visible images appearing in both segments - namely an envelope and a circle of lights.

But what is the meaning behind these images?

Well, while several people guessed that the images may have been leading to the debut of Killer Kross on SmackDown due to his own unique vignettes on social media, the second such image last night seemed to give away just who is behind the static.

The first image on last night's show appeared during the opening match of The New Day & The Usos vs The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, with the image flashing up on screen as Big E went for a pinfall.

The static showed an image of an envelope when paused.



I think it’s safe to say someone’s sending a message on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xFgMAn9ZXx — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 22, 2020

Bizarrely, the other image also happened following a segment involving Dolph Ziggler, although this is probably purely coincidental as the image seemed to suggest a huge return is happening on the blue brand soon!

When Mandy Rose was about to leave the arena, Dolph Ziggler would make his presence felt again, before it was revealed that Otis was just round the corner hearing the entire conversation - and yet again the static flashed on screen. At first, it was believed to be a clock but, when frozen, we can see that it's much different.

The circles match up to @AliWWE’s beacon of light that shines from his glove, and the shape is identical to Ali’s hand when he does the gesture...#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Wtnb19uNZm — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 22, 2020

The image first thought to be clock hands is actually the envelope from the previous segment, and Mustafa Ali is known for spreading messages of hope through the WWE Universe - but the circle and one other part of the image suggest Ali is the man behind the static.

The circle of light is identical to that which omits Ali's beacon of hope from his glove and, when you look a bit further afield, the white outline around the circle directly mirrors that of Ali's glove when he raises his hand to shine the light, with a notable dip between the index finger and thumb.

Might we see Mustafa Ali return to SmackDown live very soon? Only time will tell, but it looks like we've been given a major sign that there'll be a bit more light on the blue brand very soon!