WWE News: SmackDown Live adds another talent to the roster

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
545   //    19 Dec 2018, 08:48 IST

Mustafa Ali got another shot at the WWE Champion
Mustafa Ali got another shot at the WWE Champion

What's the story?

Mustafa Ali made his main roster debut last week on SmackDown Live. The Heart of 205 Live faced off against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a fantastic opener. Ali's incredible performances with the cruiserweight division have caught the eyes of much of the WWE Universe, but for those who hadn't seen him before that night, they were given quite a treat.

In case you didn't know...

It was an epic clash between the veteran Bryan and a star that many consider is the future of the company, and it seems that his effort was not in vain. Though Ali eventually lost to Bryan, it turns out that his appearance last week wasn't a one-off.

The WWE revealed today that Mustafa Ali has officially joined the SmackDown Live roster. It looks like Ali will be involved with the likes of Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas. On SD Live tonight, Ali took on Bryan and Almas as he tagged with former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

After his appearance last week, Ali received a lot of praise from both his fans and peers. Ali's hard work seems to have paid off, as the Heart of 205 Live may have just become the Heart of SmackDown Live.

Ali looks to have a bright path in front of him, as he was able to pin the WWE Champion tonight. After AJ Styles took out Almas with the Phenomenal Forearm, Ali finished off Daniel Bryan with the 054 Splash, picking up his first win as a SmackDown Live competitor.

What's next?

Ali was a part of many match of the year contenders in 2018, facing off against the best of the cruiserweight division. Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Hideo Itami, the list goes on. Now, we'll get to see what the Heart of SD Live can do against WWE's top players. And if his past two matches have shown us anything, he's going places.

What did you think of Mustafa Ali? Let us know in the comments below!

