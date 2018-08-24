WWE News: SmackDown Live Bounces Back in Viewership After Title Change

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.39K // 24 Aug 2018, 08:46 IST

SmackDown Live bounced back in viewership quite significantly

What's the story?

While SmackDown Live has consistently put on some great shows in the recent past, the viewership hasn't been reflective of the same at all. After some disappointing numbers, this week SmackDown Live bounced back in terms of viewership figures.

With an 11% jump, SmackDown Live saw 2.437 million viewers tune in. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the said figures.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of SmackDown Live dealt with the fallout of all the events at SummerSlam 2018. It saw Brie Bella return to align herself with her husband and also featured a big match between Jeff Hardy and 'The Viper', Orton.

Perhaps the biggest talking point to emerge from this episode was the big title change in the big main event match. The New Day finally ended the tyrannical reign of the Bludgeon Brothers. They are now 5 time Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Live figures have seen a downward turn since April, when the excitement of WrestleMania month finally concluded. Whether it was the exciting title match that transpired in the main event, or the excitement of SummerSlam, a lot more people tuned in to watch SmackDown Live than they usually do.

It is interesting to note that RAW had a strong viewership as well, presumably arising from the crowning of Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion. Both of the shows bounced back in ratings, quite significantly. It will be interesting to see if this continues after the excitement of SummerSlam season has concluded.

What's next?

The next big event to come our way will be Hell in a Cell. All of WWE's weekly television will focus on making that event a successful affair. Expect weekly ratings to remain strong if the shows remain good and noteworthy.

Which show did you prefer this week? Let us know in the comments below.